Policy Analyst: Idea to Borrow from PLCB is Flawed

/in /by

Still no revenue plan for the 32 billion dollar State budget.

The Director of Policy Analysis for the Commonwealth Foundation, Elizabeth Stelle, says Governor Wolf has another flawed borrowing proposal to support the budget involving the State’s Liquor Control Board.

“The proposal is to get the PLCB to issue a lump sum to fill the budget gap this year and then will use proceeds from future years to pay back what was borrowed. We’re relying on a dysfunctional agency to prop up a dysfunctional budget process.”

Stelle was a guest on the WNPV program, Regarding Your Money with George Toth Tuesday morning.

Related posts:

  1. Montco. State Rep. Says Borrowing is Not a Revenue Plan
  2. Author and Pres. of Muslim Group Testifies on Terrorism
  3. Borick: Kelly Appointment Needed in Midst of Chaos
  4. Gale, Arkoosh Fence Over Merits and Drawbacks of Groups
  5. Leach Sponsors Family Leave Bill
  6. Pa. Lawmakers to Take Up Budget Revenue Plan