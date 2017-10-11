Policy Analyst: Idea to Borrow from PLCB is Flawed

Still no revenue plan for the 32 billion dollar State budget.

The Director of Policy Analysis for the Commonwealth Foundation, Elizabeth Stelle, says Governor Wolf has another flawed borrowing proposal to support the budget involving the State’s Liquor Control Board.

“The proposal is to get the PLCB to issue a lump sum to fill the budget gap this year and then will use proceeds from future years to pay back what was borrowed. We’re relying on a dysfunctional agency to prop up a dysfunctional budget process.”

Stelle was a guest on the WNPV program, Regarding Your Money with George Toth Tuesday morning.