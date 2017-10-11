Tax Rebate Possible in North Penn School District

Some low income homeowners in the North Penn School District could be in line for a property tax rebate.

The School Board at its action meeting on October 19th could vote to give those already participating in a state program an additional rebate that equals 25 percent of what they are getting from Harrisburg. The income cutoff for the state program is 35,000 a year from all sources. District Director of Business Administration Steve Skrocki Tuesday night told the School Board there are other requirements as well.

“There’s three way to become eligible besides income based. There’s three ways to become eligible at the state level at that’s through reaching age 65 widow or widower, age 50 or older or if you’re 18 or older and permanently disabled you would qualify if you meet the income guidelines. So the maximum rebate permitted by the state per household is 650 dollars.”

The maximum district rebate would equal 25 percent of that or about 163 dollars. District officials estimate the program would cost no more than 137,000. The funding for that would come from district reserves. The state funds its program with lottery and slot machine gambling revenue.