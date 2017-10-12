Members of Towamencin Township P.D. Honored

Eight members of the Towamencin Township Police Department were honored at the Board of Supervisors Meeting Wednesday night.

Sergeant Paul Wiechec, Sergeant Gary Wacker, Sergeant Michael Paul, Detective Patrick Horne, Officer Gregory Wert, Officer James Bonner, Police Specialist Heather Dyson and Officer James Gibbas received a Distinguished Unit Citation for conducting 20 drug sales and delivery investigations while serving as members of the Montgomery County Drug Task Force during a 13 month period that ended last July. The subsequent arrests resulted in the seizure of dangerous drugs with a street value of almost 67,000. Detective Horne says drug investigations have their own challenges.

“A lot of times drug dealers realize that we’re looking at them, so it’s harder to get them. Sometimes you have to rely on confidential sources and sometimes it comes down to simple stuff, like neighbors complaining.”

Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Robert Kolansky was also recognized with a commendation for the assistance he rendered during the course of the investigations.