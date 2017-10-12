Shapiro: President’s Move on Contraceptives is Illegal

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a Federal Lawsuit against the Trump Administration after it ruled to rollback the Affordable Care Act birth control mandate.

The Trump Administration’s move will permit companies to deny contraceptive coverage to its employees.

“This is a reckless and unlawful exception, an expansion of a prior narrow rule.”

Shapiro says, the contraceptive coverage rollback is a violation of Federal law, which requires that insurance companies cover preventable health care services with no co-pay. Shapiro adds, the Trump Administration move threatens health coverage for 2.5 million Pennsylvania women.