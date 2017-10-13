Statement Released From I.B.C on President’s Plan to Stop Subsidies

President Trump’s announcement that the government will stop paying healthcare subsidies to insurance companies for low income people on the Affordable Care Act has caused fear and concern for those policy holders who receive the vital funds that keep premiums financially manageable.

President and C.E.O. of Independence Health Group, Daniel Hilferty, released a statement over the issue. In part, it states:

“We want to assure our members that their coverage remains in effect and unchanged. We are currently evaluating what this announcement may mean for individual consumer plans in the future.”

In Pennsylvania, Independence Blue Cross is the only insurance company participating in the Affordable Care Act.

