Man Charged with 100 Counts of Child Porn

56 year old Warren Southard of Lower Providence Township is under arrest, charged with 100 counts each of dissemination of child porn, sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communications facility.

Police say, Southard’s computer had 158 images and 14 videos of child porn. The Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Lower Providence Township Police and Abington Township Police discovered that Southard allegedly downloaded the images and videos in September. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility after failing to post 100,000 bail. Southard faces an October 18th preliminary hearing.

