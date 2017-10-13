Martelli Speaks at Columbus Day Event in Norristown

Norristown residents honored the legacy of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus on the 525th anniversary of his arrival in the western hemisphere.

They gathered at the monument in Elmwood Park that bears his name to celebrate all things Italian. Saint Joe’s Men’s Basketball Team Head Coach Phil Martelli was the keynote speaker. He reflected on his own Italian roots and said the first thing is family.

“We are connected, we stay strong with our families and this is another indication. We have to stay true to who we are and where we come from. E have to stay true to not just what we do, but who we are, which is much more important that what we do.”

Trash hauler J.P. Mascaro was a sponsor of the ceremony honoring Columbus and hosted a luncheon at its headquarters in Audubon after the celebration at Elmwood park.