New Leadership at Souderton Non Profit

The Keystone Opportunity Center in Souderton has a new Executive Director.

Arlene Daily says, the Keystone Opportunity Center is on solid ground in vital areas.

“We have a really strong housing, pantry and education team. My role in what the Board saw really for what me to do was to be more of a connector to the community.”

Daily comes to the Indian Valley from a non-profit position in Allentown. Daily was a recent guest on WNPV’s AM Edition.