http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-10-13 10:02:262017-10-13 10:02:26New Leadership at Souderton Non Profit
New Leadership at Souderton Non Profit
The Keystone Opportunity Center in Souderton has a new Executive Director.
Arlene Daily says, the Keystone Opportunity Center is on solid ground in vital areas.
“We have a really strong housing, pantry and education team. My role in what the Board saw really for what me to do was to be more of a connector to the community.”
Daily comes to the Indian Valley from a non-profit position in Allentown. Daily was a recent guest on WNPV’s AM Edition.