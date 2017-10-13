Portion of NE Extension to Close For Bridge Replacement

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will shut down the Northeast Extension in both directions.

The Commission’s Carl DeFebo, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, it’s an accelerated bridge construction project.

“The detour begins Friday at 9pm and will run until 4am Monday. We’re going to be taking down and replacing a bridge in the span of 55 hours. The bridge is just north of the Lehigh Valley Interchange.

Degefbo says, for alternate directions visit Paturnepike.com. DeFebo advises anyone who plans to travel on the Pa. Turnpike this weekend to expect an hour of additional travel around the construction area.