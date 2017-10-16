Construction in Lansdale Begins Soon on New Buildings

A heads up for Motorists that use the Madison Parking Lot in Lansdale. The construction project there will ramp up next week and the lot could be unavailable for parking as soon as today.

Developer Equus Capital Partners is putting up six buildings on the seven acre site adjacent the septa train station. Borough Council Member Leon Angelichio says questions remain about how Equus will proceed.

“Will they start with more of the threes story residential structures or will they go for the larger unconventional construction, the bigger building kind of clean up that front. Get that construction done first and bring that construction along Madison street, bring that back quicker. Work the construction from that point back, it kind of remains to be seen.”

The Septa Parking Garage will remain open during construction and commuters can use it free of charge through the end of next month.