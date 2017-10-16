Montco to Release Recent Number of Opioid Related Deaths

The Montgomery County Opioid Overdose Task Force will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1pm to release the number of opioid related deaths in the first and second quarter of 2017.

Members of the Task Force will also cover what is being done to confront the epidemic. West Pottsgrove resident, Steven Harris will speak about his experience of battling his opioid addiction, and how he was revived with Naloxone before he headed to recovery. Opioid deaths show no signs of declining when considering stats from previous years.