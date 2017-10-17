Banonn Reminds Seniors About Scam with New Medicare Cards

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ, Mike Bannon reminds seniors that new Medicare cards will be sent out in April of 2018 without social security numbers on the cards.

Bannon says beware of scammers who may call you in search of your social secuirty number.

“It’s been done in the past by scammers. They say we have your new card coming out and we have to verify your social security number. Some people may get tis call and that’s what we’re worried about. If you get the call, simply hang up and call Medicare officials.”

Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says social security numbers are being removed from Medicare cards in an effort to protect the identity of seniors.