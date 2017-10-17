Different Flavors of Hops to Be Offered in Towamencin

Towamencin residents will soon have another place to wet their whistle.

Blueprint Brewing Company in the Shenk Industrial Park on Gehman road last week received Township approval to serve beer on premises and it could open its public seating and serving area as soon as this weekend. Proprietor Jason Scholl says they don’t serve your father’s Budweiser.

“There’s a lot better beer out theses days. It’s everywhere and craft beer is different. It’s typically better taste, better quality, better ingredients.”

Other than prepackaged snacks, the brewery won’t be serving meals, but food trucks will be allowed to setup shop in the parking lot outside.