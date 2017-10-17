Residents Meet with First Responders in Montgomeryville

Montgomeryville residents celebrated Emergency Services Day Monday night.

They gathered in the parking lot outside Wegmans in the Montgomery Mall to meet the emergency responders that protect them and learn about staying safe. Store Manager Keith Grierson says Wegmans puts the event together to give something back.

“And teach folks about different things as it relates to each of the individual organizations do. So whether it’s Police Department or the Ambulance or the Fire Department, at the end of the day hopefully you won’t need any of them but in the event that something happens that you do, you know how to call them first of all and again some of the different things that they do and provide to us here in the community.”

Grierson adds that events like this help emergency response organizations recruit new volunteers. He is a member of the fire companies in Montgomery and Skippack Townships.