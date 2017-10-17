Slight Decline in Drug Deaths in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Drug Task Force released statistics Tuesday afternoon during a news conference in the Commissioners Board room in Norristown which shows a slight decline in deaths caused by heroin, opioids and Fentanyl in the first half of 2017.

There were 111 deaths in the first half of 2017 compared to 116 for the first half of 2016. The Task Force says, the fight is moving in the right direction. Meanwhile, a 19 year old man is under arrest for allegedly causing one of those deaths. The Montgomery County D.A.’s Office has arrested Patrick Yahner for drug delivery resulting in death and related charges in connection with the fatality of 20 year old Justin Service of Perkiomen Township. Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says Yahner sold Service a bag of Fentanyl on April 9th. Just after 11pm that night State Police found Service unresponsive in his basement. He was pronounced dead. Yahner faces a preliminary hearing on October 31st. Yahner is the seventh person arrested in 2017 on the charge of drug delivery resulting in death.