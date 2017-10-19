Food Drive Exceeds Goal

It’s another successful year for the Valley Forge Freedom From Hunger Food Drive. The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board provided promotion for the food drive. Director of Arts and Culture Jessica Willingham says the goal was to collect 4,500 pounds of food.

“We exceeded that goal, raising over 4,800 pounds. The drive runs the last two weeks of September each year and this is the 3rd year we’ve done it. We will continue to keep our commitment to run the drive during the last two weeks of September back when the Pope was in town.”

Willingham says, three years ago when the Board was thinking of what gift to give Pope Francis during his visit three years ago they came up with the idea of a food drive as a gift to the Pontiff. Pope Francis has often stated how people need to help those in need. The Valley Forge Tourism and Visitors Board works with several partners, including the Montco. Anti Hunger Network.