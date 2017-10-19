PennDOT Officials Say Agency is Prepared For Winter

Transportation Secretary Leslie Richards was in Norristown Thursday morning to announce the logistics of how PennDOT will respond to winter weather.

Richards says 220 million dollars is budgeted to keep the state highways of Pennsylvania open this winter.

“We’re ready to deploy 4,800 on the road workers and we have more than 652,000 tons of salt.”

Richards also said PennDOT still has temporary positions open for equipment operators, diesel mechanics and welders. For more information go to penndot.gov