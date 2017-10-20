K’NEX President & CEO and Wife to Be Honored.

The Philadelphia Delaware Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation will honor K’NEX President & CEO, Michael Araten and his wife, Ellen Saturday at 6pm with the 2017 Founders Award at VIE, 600 North Broad steet in Philadelphia.

Jessica Macaluso is the Development Director of the Philadelphia Delaware Valley Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

“Ellen, Michael’s wife, is a patient of Crohn’s Disease and she’s been pretty quiet about the disease over the years although they’ve been involved, they’ve chosen this year in honor of the Foundation’s 50th Anniversary to share her story.”

Michael Araten has been a Board member and fundraiser for the chapter for many years.