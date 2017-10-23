1st Responders in Hilltown Suffer Illness.

A Hilltown Township police office and two paramedics were taken to the hospital after possibly inhaling the dangerous opioid substance called Carfentanil, which is more potent that Fentanyl.

The incident happened Saturday just after 9pm when Police and EMS were called to the Orchard Hill Development for a woman who needed help due to what was believed to a heroin overdose. EMS gave her Narcan to revive her. She was taken to Grand View Hospital. Her condition is not known. The Police Officer and two EMS members were released from the hospital on Sunday. The investigation continues to determine the exact source of what made the first responders ill.