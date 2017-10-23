Ivanka Trump: President’s Plan Will Democratize Tax Code

Ivanka Trump was in Richboro, Bucks County Monday to tout President Trump’s tax reform plan. Ivanka Trump, speaking at the James Kinney Senior Center says the tax code under the Trump Administration will be Democratized, simplifying it for all Americans.

Ivanka Trump told the audience the tax reform plan lays the groundwork for the economic growth of nation.

“We need to ensure that the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs that they don’t want to be anywhere else but the United States of America.”

Ivanka Trump also says, tax reform coupled with deregulation will unleash the full potential of the economy.