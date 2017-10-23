Lansdale and Hatfield to Add Parking at Schweiker Park

More parking is in the works for a park on the border of Lansdale Borough and Hatfield Township.

The two municipalities are teaming up to buy a 20,000 square foot parcel between two existing parking lots at Schweiker Park. The purchase price is 200,000. Lansdale Borough Council President Denton Burnell says the acquisition will be converted into about three dozen spaces.

“We have baseball that plays over there, so our patrons will be able to use that parking lot when there’s tournaments and other things, rather than going and parking in the neighborhood.”

Borough officials expect to make settlement on the property before the end of the year and hope to have the additional parking available in time for the start of baseball season next year.