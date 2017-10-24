The Montgomery County Planning Commission invites municipal planners, developers and the public to attend, Building Better Townhouse Communities.

Jody Holton, Executive Director of the Montgomery County Planning Commission says it’s happening Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Upper Dublin Township Building.

“We have a townhouse communities design guidebook that the Planning Commission staff has been working on to make recommendations about how town home communities can be built in ways that enhance our communities and preserve the value of our communities over the long run. We will talk about street trees, park spaces, trails and architectural design standards for town home communities.”

Holton says, anyone planning to attend the event Wednesday is asked to register at montcopa.org/PlanningSmarter