Scammer Bilks Elderly Man Out of Two Grand
Hilltown Township Police warn residents of a phone scam, known as the grandparents or relatives scam.
A woman called Hilltown Township Police from Florida to report that someone had called her 85 year old father in Florida telling him that he was a relative in trouble in Hilltown and needed money for bail and legal fees. The elderly man sent 2,000 dollars to a Walmart in Florida to a Walmart in Hilltown Township. The man who picked up the money was photographed. Anyone who my have information is asked to call Hilltown Township Police.