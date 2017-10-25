Leach: It’s Time For Tax on Gas Drillers

Lawmakers are still trying to come to an agreement on a revenue package for the 32 billion dollar State budget.

State Senator Daylin Leach says, it’s time for Democrats and Republicans to come together over the issue. Leach points out that taxing gas drillers has been enacted in states with conservative leadership.

“Sarah Palin signed an aggressive one and so did Rick Perry in Texas. They get it. When out of state companies come in and take resources out of the ground they should pay something to make your community and state better. We’re the only ones who have not figured that out. I hope we do soon.”

Leach says, impact fees on gas drilling companies are only used where gas is extracted. He adds, very often those fees are used by gas drillers to widen roads for their equipment.