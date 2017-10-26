Process Underway For New Apartments in Lansdale

Construction is close to getting underway for six new apartment buildings in Lansdale borough.

Developer, Equus Capital Partners will announce soon when construction will begin on the upscale apartments. The early stages of the project are underway with the closure of the Madison Lot with fencing. Commuters are asked to use the Septa lot or other municipal parking. Parking in the Septa lot is free through November. Lansdale Borough Council gave the green light to Equus to carry out the project in April. The six new apartment buildings will offer 181 units for renters. Anyone looking to rent in one of the buildings can reserve a unit starting in the spring of 2018. The new apartments are expected to be ready by the fall of 2018. An official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for November 14th, followed by a reception at the Stove and Tap Restaurant at Wood and Main streets. The project will be called the Madison Lansdale Station. The developer will also create retail space and a public plaza.