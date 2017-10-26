Towamencin Township Could Add Basketball Courts to Parks

Towamencin officials are likely to start talking soon about putting some basketball courts in Township parks.

Almost 20 Township residents attended the Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday night to express their displeasure with township efforts to get the portable basketball backboards and nets that their kids use off the street. Township Manager Rob Ford says some of those residents were served notice by the Codes Department that the hoops needed to be removed within 15-days.

“What kind of drove this originally was we want to get them out of the street, because in some case they are there for weeks and months, maybe even longer. Out immediate concern here with the staff is winter is coming and we don’t want to run in to a problem where they get damaged or cars get damaged.”

Ford says that a subsequent examination of the state motor vehicle code made it plain that it is not legal for kids to play in the street, which prompted the Township Supervisors to direct the open space and parks committee to look at the lack of basketball courts in Township Parks.