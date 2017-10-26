Toys For Tots Program Begins in Preparation For Dec. 25th

The Toys For Tots Program is sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps.

Locally, the North Penn Water Authority is taking part in the toy drive for the 18th year. The North Penn Water Authority’s Lindsay Hughes says, every year the number of toy donations grows, allowing a child to open up a toy on Christmas day.

“Last year we collected over 400 gifts and toys and every year we try to beat that number. We’d like to get a many as possible, but we’d like to get 500.”

Hughes adds, from now until December 15th, toys or gift cards can be dropped off in the lobby of the North Penn Water Authority, 300 Forty Foot Road in Towamencin Township Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm.