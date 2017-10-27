No Tax Hike in Lower Salford Township

Lower Salford Township joins several other municipalities in holding the line on taxes for 2018.

The average homeowner will pay a little over 524 dollars on a home assessed 195,000. Expenditures on 23 new security video cameras at the Township building and Police station will cost just over 7,200. Lower Salford Township’s health care premiums are increasing by 4.5 percent, but according to the township manager it’s not huge increase because the township is in a health trust. The final budget will be presented November with final approval in December.