Residents Can Get Rid of Unused Prescription Drugs

It’s time to clean out the medicine cabinet and get rid of expired and unneeded prescription drugs.

Almost four dozen Police departments across Montgomery County are teaming up with the District Attorney and the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday. Police stations in Lansdale, Norristown, Upper Gwynedd, Souderton and several other jurisdictions will be open from 10am until 2pm to drop off old meds no questions asked. Since the twice a year collections started more than five years ago, 35,000 pounds of old and expired medication have been collected. District Attorney Kevin Steele calls it a great effort.

“But it also indicates there have been a whole lot of over prescribing that has gone on when there is that much out there.”

Participating Police Departments in Bucks County include those in New Britain, Hilltown, Warrington, Telford and Perkasie.