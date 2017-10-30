Univest Starts Disaster Relief Fund For Hurricane Areas

Puerto Rico, Texas and Florida have all been hit by fierce hurricanes, devastating property and leaving residents without homes.

The call is going out locally to help those areas and the people that been impacted by nature’s wrath. Univest Corporation CEO Jeff Schweitzer, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition.

“We have set up a disaster relief fund where by Univest will match dollar for dollar up to 20,000 any funds that are received through out employees or the community through November 30th.”

Schweitzer adds, people can also drop off goods at local Univest Bank braches.