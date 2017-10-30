Upper Merion Police Shoot Suspect in Armed Robberies

Some frantic moments Sunday just before 4pm at the king of Prussia Mall for Police and patrons as a suspect in a list of armed holdups is tracked and then wounded by Upper Merion Township Police.

Police are not releasing the suspect’s name, who they accuse of ramming two Police cars in a second story parking lot garage that leads to the Lord & Taylor and Nordstrom stores. Officers fired shots hitting the suspect several times after he allegedly tried to run down officers. He was taken to Paoli Hospital where his condition is not known. The suspect is also believed to be the man who carjacked and kidnapped an 87 year old man in Claymont, Delaware on Friday, using the victim’s SUV at the mall. The suspect eventually dropped the elderly man off near I-95. Police believe the suspect robbed a woman at gunpoint on Saturday in the same garage at the King of Prussia Mall and also accuse him of several additional gunpoint robberies. The Montgomery County Detectives Bureau continues to investigate the incident. There were no other injuries reported.