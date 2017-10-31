Bannon: Microsoft Scam is Back

Scammers never take a day off, but thankfully neither does Bucks County’s Consumer Champ.

Mike Bannon says, people have been getting calls about computer repairs. Bannon says, scammers were able to get credit cards numbers from an unsuspecting consumer through the wicked ruse.

“What they do is tell you there’s a problem with your computer and they can fix it. The come across very smooth in an effort to entice people to turn over sensitive information in the form of credit card numbers to fix the problem.”

Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says, he spoke with a woman who unfortunately gave scammers two different sets of credit card numbers. He says, the scammers then went ahead and made purchases using her credit card numbers. Bannon says, if you don’t recognize a call on your caller ID system, don’t answer the call or simply hang up as soon as you hear they want to fix your computer. Bannon was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday.