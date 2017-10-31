Halloween Safety Key to Fun For Children and Parents

Whether you’re sending your son or daughter out as a ghost ghoul or choosing any number of Halloween costumes, make sure your children know where they are going.

Theresa Podguski is the Director of Legislative Affairs for AAA East Central.

“Use masks that don’t obscure vision and instead op for non toxic face paint. If the child is using a mask then the child should be taking that off when they cross the street. Make sure you’re reviewing all traffic and other safety rules and apply some sort of reflective tape on the child’s costume.

Podguski also suggests that parents accompany children up to the age of 12.