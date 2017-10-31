Montco. D.A. Investigates Police Shooting at Mall

A man who allegedly tried to rundown Upper Merion Township Police Officers inside a parking garage at the King of Prussia Mall Sunday afternoon remains in serious condition at Paoli Hospital after several officers fired shots at the SUV the suspect was allegedly using a weapon in an effort to evade capture.

The suspect ultimately hit two police cars. Montgomery county D.A. Kevin Steele released a statement saying that the names of the officers and suspect are not yet being released. Steele says a thorough and fair investigation is underway to determine if deadly force was justified. The officers involved are now on administrative leave. The suspect is accused of several armed robberies. He allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in the same parking garage Saturday night and allegedly carjacked an 87 year old Claymont, Delaware man on Friday, taking the man’s SUV that he’s accused of using to flee arrest at the King of Prussia Mall. He eventually let the elderly man go, dropping him off on I-95 in Delaware.