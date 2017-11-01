Record Number of Prescription Drugs Turned Over in Montco.

The final count of prescription drugs turned in over the weekend in Montgomery County is now known.

Saturday was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

“This was a record for us”

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says it was another successful take back day in the county.

“Our residents brought nearly 8,000 pounds of prescription drugs to the take back sites and so we’re going to be able to safely dispose of them.”

Since 2010, more than 42,000 pounds of prescription drugs have been collected in an effort to prevent them getting in the hands of children and teens.