Robbery Suspect Shot By Police at KOP Mall Charged

Upper Merion Township Police have identified the man who allegedly tried to rundown officers in a garage at the King of Prussia Mall Sunday afternoon as 23 year old Kalin Jackson of Wilmington, Delaware.

Several Upper Merion Township Police Officers fired shots at a stolen SUV Jackson allegedly used a weapon in an effort to evade capture. Jackson ultimately hit two police cars. He suffered wounds when officers fired shots at the SUV in defense of their well being. It’s still being investigated by the Montgomery County D.A.’s office to determine if the police action in using deadly force was justified. Jackson is in serious condition at Paoli hospital. He faces 19 counts, including five felonies for robbery and possession of a firearm without a license. Police accuse Jackson of putting a gun to the head of a woman late Saturday afternoon in the same parking garage during one of several armed robberies he’s accused of carrying out and he allegedly carjacked an 87 year old Claymont, Delaware man on Friday, taking the man’s SUV that he’s accused of using to flee arrest at the King of Prussia Mall. He eventually let the elderly man go, dropping him off on I-95.