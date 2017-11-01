http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-11-01 12:52:402017-11-01 12:52:40Threatening Message at Souderton Area High School
Threatening Message at Souderton Area High School
There were some tense moments at Souderton Area High School Wednesday morning. School officials say a threatening note was discovered in the bathroom.
Students and staff were evacuated to the stadium. Classes were ultimately canceled after it was determine that temperatures were to low for students to remain in the stadium. Buses began taking students at home just before 10am. Police conducted a sweep of the building.