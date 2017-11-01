Towamencin Twp Bridge to Be Repaired by Lansdale Firm

The Towamencin Supervisors have awarded a Lansdale firm with a 98,000 contract for the repair of the Anders Road Bridge.

The short span over Towamencin Creek between Valley Forge and Kriebel Roads has some maintenance issues underneath, but there are currently no weight restrictions on it. Township Manager Rob Ford says it’s in a class by itself.

“It’s the only bridge that’s owned by Towamencin Township while the others are County or State bridges.”

Ford says the contractor could start the project before the end of the year.