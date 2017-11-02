http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/12/logo.png News Director2017-11-02 13:59:592017-11-02 13:59:59Montgomery Township Man Sentenced For Child Porn
Montgomery Township Man Sentenced For Child Porn
Montgomery Township Resident Robert Greene is sentenced one to five years in prison for downloading and sharing child porn.
Greene, 62 years old, came to the attention of police in July and August of 2016. In September Police searched his Regency Drive home where they discovered 463 images of child porn and 49 videos of child porn on his computer. After his release from prison he’s mandated to report his address to State Police for 15 years.