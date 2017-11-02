Property Tax Hike Proposed in Lansdale

Homeowners in Lansdale should brace themselves for a property tax hike. Borough officials are trying to close a 590,000 revenue shortage in the general fund budget for next year and administrators have proposed a one mil increase to fill the gap. It will translate into a 22 percent jump in the tax rate. Council Member Jason Van Dame Chairs the Borough Administration and Finance Committee.

“Currently the average homeowner in the Borough at 4 ½ mils is paying 500 dollars a year in property taxes, so a one mil increase will make that about a 100 dollar increase.”

Borough Council is expected to advertise the proposed budget for adoption at its business meeting on November 15th.

