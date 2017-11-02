Threat Sends Students Home Wednesday at Souderton High

School officials at Souderton Area High School Wednesday morning say a threatening message was discovered on a bathroom wall.

District Superintendent, Frank Gallagher says students and staff were evacuated to the stadium at around 9:30. Classes were canceled after it was determined that temperatures were to low for students to remain in the stadium. Students and staff left the school for the day just before 10:30. Franconia Township Police and additional Montgomery County Law Enforcement Agencies conducted a search of the school and determined by 1pm Wednesday that the school was safe. classes will resume Thursday. Gallagher released a statement saying, “the safety of our students and staff is my number one priority ad a threat like today will not be tolerated. we will continue to work with our local law enforcement to preserve the security of our schools.”