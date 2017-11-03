Bucks Residents Turn Over Huge Amount of Prescription Pills

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was a big success in Bucks County.

Residents turned in 10,125 pounds of unused prescription drugs last Saturday. Bucks county D.A. Matt Weintraub says it’s one of the key strategies in confronting the opioid crisis.

“We want just keep going. We’re number one in the state and that’s because our citizens appreciate that this is a great way to help battle the problem and I know they are really motivate and this is something that I preach everywhere I go and every time I get a chance.”

Weintruab says, Bucks County has collected nearly 100,000 pounds of old prescription drugs on take back days since the national event started in 2010. Bucks residents who missed the take back day can drop off unused prescription drugs at any Police station in Bucks County, many have 24 hour drop boxes.