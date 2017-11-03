Public Input Scheduled For High Speed Line Expansion

SEPTA officials say they have reached a milestone with their plan to expand service on the Norristown High Speed Line into King of Prussia.

They’ve scheduled a pair of public hearings on November 13th at the Doubletree Hotel on DeKalb Pike and another two days later at the Norristown Municipal Building to hear comments on the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the project. SEPTA Director of Strategic Planning Liz Smith told the Montgomery County commissioners Thursday that the document incorporates feedback from homeowners that live near the proposed route.

“As a result of the of that work with the residents we have created some additional design options that have been brought in to the environmental impact statement that will now be considered during the comment period. The most significant which is the shift where the alignment is proposed within the Turnpike right of way to give it a good bit more distance away from the back yards of some of those residents.”

Building the 4 ½ mile rail spur is likely to cost more than 1.1 billion dollars. Federal money, totaling about half a billion dollars are available for the project.