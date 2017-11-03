It’s Zombie Time in Lansdale

It’s First Friday in downtown Lansdale this evening and Borough Residents will celebrate a new month starting with a zombie walk.

Borough Council Vice President Mary Fuller says the undead should gather at the century plaza parking lot on Green Street.

“All the zombies will stage over there. They will kick off at 6:30 across the street where Signarama is. Green street will be closed where they cross, so the zombies will drag their limbs on the way down Main to Cannon and back up Main street to Railroad Plaza at Madison street.”

A parade of hearses will accompany the zombies as they march out of Green Street. Borough residents can vote for their favorite zombie and hearse.