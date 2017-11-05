Man Accused of Murdering His Brother in Elkins Park Home

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office and Cheltenham Township Police say 60-year-old, Jamison Bachman of Philadelphia beat his brother to death.

Police were called to the home of 64-year-old Harry Bachman Saturday just after noon for a welfare check after he failed to meet another family member Friday evening. Police entered Bachman’s home on the 400 block of North Sterling Road to find Bachman in the basement of his home. Police say he suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body. Police established that Jamison Backman was responsible for the lethal violence. Police discovered that Jamison Backman took his brother’s car that was parked in the driveway. The investigation found that Jamison Backman was at the Fairfield Inn located in Upper Moreland Township. Members of the Montgomery County Swat-Eastern Region served a search warrant at the hotel and arrested Jamison Bachman without incident. Bachman faces charges of 1st and 3rd degree murder. The investigators have not yet discovered a motive.