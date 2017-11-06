Community Organizations Meet in West Norriton

Almost three dozen community service organizations came together under one roof in West Norriton on Saturday.

Groups like the League of Women Voters, the American Muslim Association of Lansdale and Planned Parenthood set up shop to get their message out, recruit volunteers and raise money. Victim Services of Montgomery County also that took part in the event. It helps crime victims with counseling and legal services. Victim Advocate Mary Kay McShane says the event generated a lot of foot traffic at her table.

“People taking information just starting the conversation. Part of the what we do is getting out in the community and educating people, do prevention education and get out there and talk about sexual assault and other violent crime.”

Former North Wales Mayor Doug Ross joined with other members of the American Civil Liberties Union to organize the fair.

“There are so many ways that people use their energy positively and you just can’t be involved in one issue that maybe we should cross fertilize, so we had the idea of this fair.”

Ross hopes to make the fair an annual event.