Commuters Asked to Use the Septa Garage in Lansdale

There’s a reminder going out to anyone who has been using the Madison Lot in Lansdale.

It’s been shutdown by construction for more than two weeks and some commuters have been parking on the street instead of using the nearby Septa garage. Acting Lansdale Borough Police Chief Mike Trail says a non resident parking ban will start in the adjacent neighborhood Monday.

“During the first week we will be issuing warnings to non resident vehicles, but after that is up we will start issuing citations.”

The restricted streets include North Richardson Avenue between Main and Third, North Towamencin Avenue between Main and Second and North Second Street between Towamencin Avenue and Wood Street.