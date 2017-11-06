Election Day Features Top Local Races For N.P. School Board

Each party has a slate of five candidates.

Tom Mancini is with the GOP ticket dubbed, Quality Education Matters.

“We have a lot of taxpayers who don’t have contact with the public school system. They are on fixed incomes. They are in parochial school environments, so at this point, it’s a balance between maximizing student opportunity maximizing teacher effectiveness and maximizing the benefit that goes back to the taxpayer.”

The Republican slate also includes, Frank O’Donnell, Josie Charnock, Pat McGee and Michelle Rupp. Several who are running on the Democratic ticket, North Penn Neighbors For Progress, say national politics motivated them to run.

“After last year’s election and with the appointment of Betsy DeVos, I was moved to stop having conversations about what I would like to see happen in education. I was motivated finally to try to do something about it. I mean I can’t fix the problems in Washington, I certainly can’t fix the problems in Pennsylvania at this point, but I affect change in my own neighborhood, in my own backyard, in my kids school district.”

That’s Christian Fusco, who is running with Tina Stoll, Mark Warren, Jonathon Kassa and Jenna Ott. WNPV will have live election coverage with half hourly reports beginning Tuesday night at 8pm.