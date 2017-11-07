Election Day….WNPV Will Provide Full Election Coverage

It’s election day and in Lansdale Borough, Republican Mayor Andy Szekley is vying for a 3rd term.

He says, the proposed tax increase is not locked-in.

“We’ll see if council can whittle that down in the next month.”

Democratic challenger Garry Herbert has a specific traffic concern.

“The overall sped in the Borough. People are concerned about their children walking around and being hit by a car

Lansdale has not elected a Democratic mayor in over 30 years.

District Magistrate Bob Sobeck is running for re-election on the GOP ticket. Sobeck’s court is in Blue Bell. He says he’s out and about in the community and teaches a course to high school students.

“It’s at Wissahickon High School and we teach 11th grade students. It’s a program I call, Choices, Consequences and The Law. It covers underage drinking, possession of marijuana and texting while driving.”

Democrat Suzan Leonard is challenging Sobeck. Leonard is a North Penn School Board Member and has been an attorney for 30 years.

“I’m qualified for the job and I specialize in family law and wills, trusts and estates.”

There are school board races, two common pleas court openings and a race for Bucks County D.A. WNPV will provide comprehensive coverage of election results from 8pm until midnight.