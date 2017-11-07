Pa. Federal Lawmaker Calls For Swift Movement on Tax Reform

Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey says the GOP must get tax reduction done and soon.

Toomey says tax reform is needed for a particular segment of the country.

“First, we have to achieve a reduction in the tax burden for working families, middle class families, hard working Pennsylvanians and Americans. There is going to be a tax reduction for the overwhelming vast majority of working families.”

Toomey was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday. He also says it’s essential to cut the corporate tax rate in order to grow jobs and wages by making U.S. companies more competitive in the global economy.